Dak Prescott found himself in some hot water last week when he was caught on camera holding a party for one of his friends at his home in Texas. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was at the dinner party as well so both players ended up getting into quite a bit of trouble with the media. Of course, this was only an issue because of the Coronavirus and how we are all supposed to be practicing social distancing right now. In fact, there is a stay at home order in Texas urging people not to go out.

Prescott recently issued a statement to ProFootballTalk about the matter and as you can see, he never meant to do any harm.

Per Prescott:

“I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now. To set the record straight, I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner — not a party — on Friday night. I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours. We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic and I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities.”

While Prescott is adamant the dinner plans had less than 10 people, it's clear that he won't be hosting any sort of engagements like this again.

