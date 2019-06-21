It's the day we've all been waiting for. Summer is officially here and that's enough reason to celebrate. Go sit out in the sun, crack open a cold one and enjoy a small cone from Dairy Queen for absolutely no cost at all. You read that right. DQ is offering free ice cream today for the first official day of summer and it's pretty easy to redeem the offer.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With the summer solstice in full effect, we've got our shades on and we're heading to the nearest Dairy Queen. If you've been craving some ice cream, the popular chain is giving away a dipped or regular small cone today with every purchase. That means if you want a Blizzard, you can cop your favourite flavour and also get to enjoy a small cone. Double the fun, right? Or, if you're planning on enjoying date night tonight, you can save some money by getting two cones for the price of one!

In order to get your free cone, you'll need to download the official Dairy Queen app. Once you've done that, you should be able to find the offer, which is only available today. You can also play a game on the app, where you might even win a trip to Orlando. C'mon, you know you want some ice cream! Let us know if you copped.

