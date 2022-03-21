Daddy Yankee, known as the "King of Reggaetón," says that he is retiring from music after his next album, Legendaddy, and will be embarking on a final farewell tour. Yankee came to worldwide prominence with his 2004 hit, “Gasolina.”

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” the legendary singer said in a statement issued on Sunday. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Throughout his illustrious career, Yankee has released six projects that reached Number 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart. He also coined the term, reggaeton, back in 1994, a decade before the release of his debut album.

Yankee has not released a studio album since 2012's Prestige, but he's remained on the charts through his work with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber for "Despacito."

The La Última Vuelta World Tour will commence in Portland, Oregon on August 10 and run through December. Tickets will go on sale on March 30.

Yankee also released a video announcing his retirement to his fans. Check that out below.

[Via]