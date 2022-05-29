Stetsasonic was a crucial crew in the early days of hip hop. The group was founded in the early 1980s by Daddy-O, Crown Supreme and Delite, and later expanded to include Wise The Human Mix Machine, Prince Paul, the Devastating Beat Creator (DBC), Frukwan, and Bobby Simmons. The group ended back in 1991 and, as such, haven't released an album since.

Now, almost 30 years later, founder Daddy-O has teased that a new Stetsasonic album, titled Here We Go Again, is on the way. It will be the first new music from the group since the group's last single, "(Now Y'all Givin' Up) Love," which was released in 2020 and was dedicated to the late Biz Markie.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The announcement of the album has fans excited. The record will include beats from Kevin Deane, David "C-Doc" Snyder, and Bobby Simmons. In a recent conversation with HipHopDX, Daddy-O said, "This was driven by my solo efforts since 2016. Classic Hip Hop has a place and we’re standing in that place." He claimed that it "did take some convincing in this digital age" to round up the group, but it looks like he's pulled it off.

Since the group released three studio albums back in the 80s and 90s, its members have gone on to do great things. Daddy-O worked with artists like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mary J. Blige, Positive K and Freestyle Fellowship. Prince Paul, meanwhile, worked on De La Soul's landmark debut, 3 Feet High and Rising. Time will tell how Stetsasonic's old-school sound will adapt to the modern hip hop market.

