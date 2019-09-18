We're all well aware that DaBaby's upcoming album Kirk will be dropping off later this month and will feature Chance The Rapper, The Migos among others. While we patiently wait for the arrival, the Baby On Baby rapper has come through to drop off what appears to be some teasers for yet another comical music video to accompany a song on the album.

We've already gotten a glimpse at some of DaBaby's music video ways from his "Suge" visual that had him starring as a mailman who isn't really good at his job while different snippets show him dramatically muscled up in an office setting - all signs of a guy with a sense of humour. For the newest video, DaBaby's shared some clips on Instagram that shows us there may be a Superbad tribute since the rapper's holding a Hawaiin ID card, the same one from the film where Fogell gets a fake ID and dubs himself McLovin.

Another post to his feed shows Dababy in a courtroom (that's clearly part of a set) walking past a jury that's convicted him as guilty. "Say I won’t ROCK his ass," he captioned the clip. On DaBaby's Instagram story, he makes a reference to Wizard Kelly, the character from Disney's animated series The Proud Family.

We can't confirm when this new visual will arrive but we can hope that it will be sooner than later - who's ready?