Sometimes, when you're turning up on stage, it feels natural to get into the pit and join all the ragers who paid money to see you perform. It's only right. They're your biggest supporters and you might as well give back to them by issuing an experience that they'll never forget. For years, people will be reliving their memories of getting trampled by one of the year's most popular rappers, DaBaby, after he pulled off a cannonball into the crowd.

Everywhere DaBaby goes, his massive bodyguard follows. Going by "Kane Kongg" online, the North Carolina emcee's right-hand-man is a very big dude. He's the type of man you don't want to piss off. In the past, he's been captured on video backing up his client in the most dangerous of situations. He even needed to explain himself after striking a woman in the back of the head last month. This time around, he was forced to follow his client into the crowd again after DaBaby literally did a cannonball onto a group of festivalgoers at Rolling Loud and Kane is fed up.

"This n*gga is the worse," wrote the man on his personal social pages, telling the world that he's had it with Baby's shenanigans. From his reaction time, you can tell that Kane is getting tired of jumping into the crowd to get his mans on a nightly basis. This is just the kind of stuff he'll need to continue dealing with though as long as he's teamed up with Baby.