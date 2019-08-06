DaBaby has managed to appease two dominant hip-hop demographics. Those who value spectacle, drama, and antics on one side. Those who value technical proficiency and musicality on the other. Has any new artist found a more harmonious place in center than Mr. Baby on Baby? Even his linguistics are unique, leaving many pondering what actually constitutes as "Going Baby." Suffice it to say, the XXL Freshman feels like a potential mainstay, with enough charisma and skill to open no shortage of doors. As it happens, some of those doors are financial ones.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

After blessing Drizzy's OVO Fest with a brief yet exciting performance, DaBaby took a moment to highlight the value of his current fit. First off is the timepiece, valued at $47,000 USD. The "Billion Dollar Baby" chain checks in at a cool $65,000 USD. The jacket sits at a comfortable $4,000, also in USD. And that's only what he chooses to share before he flees like Lil Uzi at the sight of Nardwuar.

If that's not Going Baby On Baby, what is? Check out DaBaby's latest flex below, and keep an eye out for his future endeavors to come, no matter which of the aforementioned demographics you happen to fall within.