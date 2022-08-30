August has been a busy month for DaBaby so far, with the 30-year-old finding time to flirt with Lizzo in the comment section of her thirst traps, get the crowd turnt up at Draymond Green's star-studded wedding, and even sparked rumours that he's expecting his fifth child with his second baby mama.

Aside from all the exciting antics the "VIBEZ" hitmaker has had on his schedule as of late, it's been reported by NOLA that Baby was forced to cancel an upcoming concert in New Orleans due to low ticket sales.

DaBaby performs at Rolling Loud Miami 2021 -- Rich Fury/Getty Images

According to the outlet, the father of four sold "fewer than 500 for an arena with a concert capacity of 14,000 or more." The same outlet noted that tickets were as low as $35, but still moved barely any advance tickets before the event was unlisted on Ticketmaster.

Artists due to assist at the now-cancelled performance include Never Broke Again artist NoCap, and electronic music duo Showtek.

"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days," the event page on Ticketmaster now reads.

"If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account. Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster."

As XXL notes, DaBaby's next scheduled performance will take place on October 29th at Paris' Hot 97 Summer Jam. In November, fans can catch him in Houston, Texas at the We Are One Festival.





