DaBaby's song "Nasty," was making waves before it was even released due to its sample of Ashanti's 2002 hit, "Baby," and now, its earned the R&B singer an entry in the Billboard Hot 100 in each of the last three decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s). Ashanti is certainly not a newcomer to the music scene, having launched her career nearly two decades ago and going on to become one of the most renowned female R&B artists of the early aughts. Although she was arguably in her prime in the early-to-mid 2000s, she continues to make music up to this day, and her latest Billboard feat proves that she's got major staying power.

Ashanti shared the news herself on Instagram, taking a screenshot of a tweet from the Twitter account, @chartdata. "@ashanti has now earned a Hot 100 entry in each of the last three decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s)," the tweet reads, which she shared with a series of emojis in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Ashanti had plenty of hits on the Hot 100 in the 2000s, with her single, "Foolish," off her self-titled debut album and her collaboration with Ja Rule titled, "Always On Time," both peaking at No. 1 in 2002. "What's Luv?" with Fat Joe made it to No. 2 that same year, as did another Ja Rule joint called, "Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)." A myriad of her other hits made the Hot 100 from 2002-2005, along with a few entries in 2008-2009. Her only entry in the 2010s was "Start This Sh*t Off Right" with Lil Wayne and Mack Maine, which peaked at No. 76in 2018. So far, "Nasty," which also features frequent DaBaby collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion, is her only entry in the 2020s, but the decade is still young. Congrats to this talented artist on her impressive accomplishment!

