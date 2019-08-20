Since signing his deal in January, DaBaby has been developing his own imprint under Interscope Records, called Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. The first artist he signed is his friend and frequent collaborator, Stunna 4 Vegas, who dropped his debut BIG 4x in May. DaBaby's songs and social media presence have painted him as someone who is keen on making money moves.

However, as DaBaby skyrockets into fame - thanks to his hit record, "Suge" - he becomes increasingly susceptible to people who want to bring him down. An example of this is the lawsuit that BDB Entertainment and Stunna 4 Vegas have just been served this past Saturday. Courtney Thompson is seeking at least $400,000 in compensation for bodily injuries he suffered due to the actions of two of the label and rapper's employees. The altercation reportedly took place at Manhattan sneaker store, Fight Club, on July 22.

According to Thompson v. Caldwell (S.D.N.Y.) document, the plaintiff aims to hold the label and artist accountable for their employees' actions for the following reasons:

"19. Defendant Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, LLC is a music company that promotes itself as violent and murderous group.

20. Both the principals and agents of Defendant Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, LLC, including Defendant Caldwell, frequently encourage violence by their employees and agents, through their music and actions.

21. The principals and agents of Defendant Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, LLC, including Defendant Caldwell, regularly boast publicly about paying others to commit acts of violence on their behalf.

22. At all relevant times, Defendants Awute and Doe were acting as employees and agents of Defendants Caldwell and Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, LLC. Their acts of violence toward Plaintiff were instigated, condoned, and/or authorized by Defendants Caldwell and Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, LLC."

These arguments seem pretty shaky, and DaBaby or Stunna have yet to comment on the case, so we'll have to wait to see how this unfolds.