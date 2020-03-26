North Carolina rapper DaBaby emerged into the mainstream with a vengeance, taking the foundation he laid through a pre-fame mixtape run and expanding on it tenfold. Last year he came through with back to back albums in Baby On Baby and Kirk, the latter proving his versatility with songs like "Intro" and the Nicki Minaj-assisted "iPHONE." And while some have criticized Baby's seeming unwillingness to switch up the flow, the fact remains that he earned his title as a bonafide fan-favorite, one who continues to rack up numbers at an impressive rate.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

With Kirk being certified gold by the RIAA, it would appear that Baby has outdone himself, with Kirk allegedly moving one million album-equivalent units only six months removed from its initial release. Look for the RIAA to confirm the news shortly, once the statistics are assembled and tallied. If that wasn't enough to confirm his upward trajectory, nullifying the skeptics crying 'flash in the pan,' I don't know what is.

Even as the milestones keep coming, Baby is set on keeping his blade to the grindstone. Yesterday he took to Instagram to preview a melodic new banger, and yes -- he did indeed switch the flow. All signs point to yet another release being on the way, though Baby himself has yet to offer up any details on his next studio endeavor. Either way, Kirk is clearly still going strong, so take a moment to revisit that one and show DaBaby some love in the comments below.