Just ahead of a potential No.1 debut atop the Billboard 200 chart with KIRK, DaBaby's "Intro" has cracked the top 10 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, with the track debuting at No. 10 in its first week.

It marks his highest-ranking debut as a lead act. He's previously visited such ranks as a supporting act, however, when he hopped on Post Malone's "Enemies." Overall though, his "Suge" track still marks his highest track ever on the chart when it peaked at No. 3 in July.

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

As for the numbers boosting the debut of "Intro," the track earned 26.3 million U.S. streams, also landing it a No. 6 slot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart. In addition, it earned 3,000 downloads in its opening week, placing it at No. 16 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart.

Elsewhere, "Intro" debuts at No. 8 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the highest debut of the week on either chart. It isn't the only title that DaBaby holds onto either as he currently boasts the most appearances on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart of the week with a total of seven as listed below:

No. 10, “Intro”

No. 12, “Baby,” with Lil Baby

No. 16, “Enemies” (Post Malone featuring DaBaby)

No. 20, “Cash Shit” (Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby)

No. 29, “Baby Sitter,” featuring Offset

No. 46, “Hot Shower” (Chance The Rapper featuring MadeinTYO and DaBaby)

No. 47, “Under The Sun” (Dreamville featuring J. Cole, Lute and DaBaby)