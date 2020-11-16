DaBaby's Grandpa Is A Menace In "BLIND" Video With Young Thug

DaBaby, his grandfather, and Young Thug release the new music video for "BLIND".

"BLIND" is the latest song to blow from DaBaby. The Charlotte native is one of this year's most popular rappers, following up on 2019's surge with a couple of new albums and an entire slate of video content. The song has been performing well on the radio, and it's sure to bounce even higher with the release of the brand new music video.

All of DaBaby's fans know that the 28-year-old is a king with his music videos. They're part of his formula. The rapper has impressed the masses with creative visuals for the last year, and "BLIND" is no different.

On his grandfather's 90th birthday, the rapper invites him to spend the day with him and Young Thug at his video shoot, which he excitedly agrees to do, asking if there will be women there. The old man hops in the car with Baby as they head to the shoot, which he ruins in no time, falling in plain view of the shot.

Of course, this doesn't appear to be Baby's actual granddad. He plays the role well though, rocking his grey beard with pride.

Watch the video above and let us know if you're ready for more new music from DaBaby.