DaBaby has experienced immeasurable success in the last year alone. While initially catching flack for his perceived inability to switch up his flows, his commercial success has begun to tell a different story about how people really feel about him. Just last week, the North Carolina native was officially crowned the most played artist on urban radio in 2020, ahead of major players right now like Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Drake, Chris Brown, and Pop Smoke. Still, his critical success does not make him invincible to being clowned by the mother of his child and ex MeMe online.

The fellow North Carolina native shared an adorable snap of the toddler-aged daughter the pair share Princess Renny. In the clip, where MeMe affectionately refers to her as "My little wiggle worm," the 3-year-old shows off some cute dance moves, hitting the beat perfectly to the background music. She captioned the post, "I be so tickled when she dance," with a laughing and heart-eyes emoji. "I think it's cause she act just like me," she continued.

A fan commented that the pint-sized diva actually got her dancing skills from DaBaby, to which MeMe clarified, "nah it's me...he gets his gestures from me as well." "That's my son." she declared.

MeMe and DaBaby seem to be on good terms, although they are constantly beefing with each other on social media. The Charlotte rapper has been linked to Miami-born singer-songwriter DaniLeigh since last year and the two seem to be heating things up.