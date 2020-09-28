DaBaby has only been in the mainstream spotlight for a few years now, but the North Carolina rapper has made a lasting impression on no shortage of fans. Though some have taken to focusing on his flow, DaBaby has continuously pushed himself to deliver, already releasing three projects in two years with Baby On Baby, Kirk, and his most recent album Blame It On Baby.

Ser Baffo/Getty Images

Today, Our Generation Music confirms that Blame It On Baby has officially sold over one million album-equivalent units, thus making it the first of his albums to secure the platinum distinction. As he awaits certification from the RIAA (there always seems to be a delay), it should be noted that his Roddy Ricch assisted "Rockstar" has yet to be issued any official certifications either. Given how wildly popular the single has proven to be, it's likely that it played a role in propelling Blame It On Baby into a higher sales bracket.

While it's impressive to see DaBaby's continuous ascent, it does come at a time where the temperature surrounding his music has felt divisive. Some vocal critics have asked for more innovation from the dexterous and charismatic rapper, while others have maintained that those desired changes have actually been present on his more recent work all along. Suffice it to say, the once universally praised "Suge" rapper has proven himself to be somewhat of a polarizing figure. Thankfully, he's got many loyal supporters still eager to hit that play button -- are you one of them?