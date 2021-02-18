One of the hottest challenges on the internet right now centers around SpotemGottem's viral hit record "Beatbox". We've seen Meek Mill and Lil Baby attempt the "Junebug Challenge", which was derived by a dancer using this track as a backdrop. Multiple artists have tried to pick up on the momentum of the track, which took social media by storm, recording freestyles over the instrumental and hoping for some traction. DaBaby is one of the most popular rappers in the world and he just issued yet another boost to the challenge, sharing his own freestyle over "Beatbox".

"Baby Jesus flow all 2021," wrote the Charlotte native on Instagram. His screen-recorded video includes audio from his "Beatbox" freestyle, which was seemingly recorded on Thursday morning. "Best motherf*cking rapper, this Baby n***a, let's go," says the 29-year-old to start off the track. In his first verse, he references the TikTok challenge surrounding the song, using his quick-paced flow to dictate the pace of the record.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

His take on the beat has left fans wishing for a full release. Even some of Baby's peers, including Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, are impressed (and frankly surprised) by how he skated over the song. "I'm saying that's how you feel this morning??" asked the My Turn rapper in the comments. "Who pissed you off."

Listen to DaBaby's "Beatbox" freestyle above and let us know if you're messing with it. Do you want him to release this on streaming platforms?