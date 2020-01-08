He may be still facing charges in Miami following an incident that reportedly occurred involving a promoter, but according to TMZ, DaBaby is off the hook for a fight that took place in Texas. In December, DaBaby and one of his friends were accused of attacking a food service employee at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. There were conflicting stories about what took place, but a video of the incident has caused prosecutors to decide to not press charges against the rapper.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

TMZ reports that Michael Heiskell, DaBaby's attorney, submitted a video into evidence that proved the rapper wasn't at fault for the brawl. A warrant was issued for DaBaby because of this incident and that's why he was held in jail for two days after being arrested in Miami. He may be in the free and clear for the Texas debacle, but he's still facing possible battery and robbery charges in Florida. There have also been reports that DaBaby could face a lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the rapper has shared that he wants to look forward and not put too much energy into his legal issues. "Don't allow yourself to be [misled] by janky promoters and lazy ass grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won't win," he wrote on Instagram. "I remain composed and focused knowing allegations made without honesty and integrity will never be honored by the most high." He added, "Please be reminded that suck ass situations like these aren't worthy of your time or attention."