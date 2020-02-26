This weekend, Diddy and his crew will descend on Atlanta to kick-off the first of many in-person auditions for Making the Band. The Combs Cartel recently released a promotional video that revealed Diddy will help judge the music competition with the help of his three sons Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, and Justin Combs. It's expected that Diddy will pull out all stops for the reboot of his star-making reality series, so it's unsurprising to learn that he's calling on famous friends to help him choose talents deserving of a big break.

On March 13, Making the Band auditions will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, the hometown of Billion Dollar Baby leader, DaBaby. The rapper may be considered to be a newbie on the superstar circuit, but his star shines bright enough for Diddy to bring him in as a judge for the Charlotte auditions. It'll be interesting to see how DaBaby navigates Diddy's vision of picking "real R&B singers" for this year's competition. In Atlanta, Monica will join Quality Control founders Pierre Thomas and Coach K on the audition judging panel.

Diddy and DaBaby have been sharing bits of their budding relationship with social media in the last couple of months. In January, DaBaby posted a video to his Instagram Page following a heartfelt chat with the Bad Boy mogul following his controversial headlines. "It was just a real, real organic conversation from a person who has had organic conversations with me before so nothing about it is fabricated," the rapper said at the time.