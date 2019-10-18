These are two of the most popular rappers in the entire world right now. At the beginning of the year, the average music listener would likely not have been able to identify either DaBaby or Megan Thee Stallion. However, now that they're both striving at this stage of their careers, they are finally being recognized as two of the brightest young stars of tomorrow. Already with several hits under their belts, Baby and Meg have collaborated in the past. Their success on songs like "Cash Shit" has DaBaby fiending for more hits between the two of them, bringing up Hot Girl Meg when asked which female rapper he'd be down to collaborate with on an album.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Perhaps Meg and Baby can innovate the game, forming one of the first female/male duos of this current era of hip-hop. They follow a similar vibe, bringing their street savviness and smarts to the table while also appealing to a mainstream audience. Speaking with Billboard for his new feature, the North Carolina spitter said he wants to get in the studio with Young Tina Snow again.

"She talk shit like I talk shit, and I'm a hot boy," he said. "Been a hot boy. So yeah, we'd burn that bitch down." We're sure people would not be upset if they decided to team up another time. We're crossing our fingers for this.