Grammy weekend just took place in Los Angeles and many stars showed face. Of course, DaBaby was in the building as he was nominated for two Grammys, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Suge." While it didn't take home the award for either, the rapper was on the red carpet revealing his plan B if things don't go his favor.

On Grammy night, DaBaby walked down the red carpet as he had a few exchanges with the media. He revealed plans for new music as well as an upcoming collab with Drake but perhaps he saved the best piece of content for his own social media page. Hitting his Instagram story, the rapper was in a jovial mood as he warned literally everyone what would happen if he lost.

"If I don't leave with a Grammy, I bet I leave with a n***a bitch," he said towards the cameraman before shifting over to a Grammy official.

That was not all, though. Considering the recent legal troubles DaBaby faces, you'd probably expect him to lay low from law enforcement officials. That was not the case. After informing the Grammy official that he'll likely be leaving with someone's wifey at the end of the night, he went up to the cops to tell them about his plans as well.

"You heard what I said, officer?" DaBaby asked. "I told 'em -- officer, you heard what I said? -- I say, if I don't leave with a Grammy, I bet I leave with a n***a bitch," he concluded as one officer laughed and the other looked concerned at the possibilities DaBaby would take his wifey.

"No fuckin' cap."