DaBaby is a full-time hitmaker and a part-time comedian, making fun of all the trolls that were talking trash about his new album Blame It On Baby.

When the Charlotte rapper delivered his new album this month, fans were excited to tune in and see what he would be bringing to the table this time around. Unfortunately, a large number of people were disappointed with what they heard, writing off the project right away and deeming the star a one-hit-wonder. Much to their dismay, Blame It On Baby has proven to be a massive success, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 and now, DaBaby is sending a message to his haters.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At this point, the 28-year-old is unfazed by the hate. He doesn't care about what people are saying about his music because, at the end of the day, he knows it will sell like hotcakes. In a new video posted to Instagram, DaBaby imagined what his trolls look like when they critique his new music, laughing in their faces and encouraging them to continue with their jokes.

"This what my trolls do to my music when they put in hard work doin all that hatin and my shit STILL top the charts," wrote DaBaby on the 'gram. In the video, he slams his trash can shut after before spitting on it and walking off.

The rapper has already announced that he will release another new album before the year ends. Clearly, he could care less about what his critics think.