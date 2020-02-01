DaBaby is ready to top his triumphant 2019 by taking over 2020 in a big way. “2019 that was play time, that was the layup line," he said. "It’s time to ball now." The rapper revealed recently that he's got plenty of new music lined up that he will be dropping very soon, and even confessed that he wants to “leak his whole album" right now. He's been on a bit of a teaser streak lately, taking to social media to give fans little snippets of tons of unreleased songs. His latest sneak peak took place on Friday, when Baby shared a video that he filmed on the app, Triller, that features an unreleased collab with Offset.

In the clip, Baby is joined by Caleb, the son of his baby mother, Meme, from a previous relationship. The two goofballs ball out to the unreleased track, Baby showing off his ice and pushing Caleb around in a shopping cart while the kid flexes his stack of hunnids. Caleb clearly looks up to Baby, acting as a complete mini me of the rapper despite their lack of blood relation.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"🔥let me know when y’all ready for Baby to takeover 2020😴," Baby wrote in the caption. "Me & Set made this shit In our sleep, No cap." Offset responded to the post, commenting, "WE GONE F*CK SH*T UP WIT DIS ONE." Of course, this is will not be their first collab together. The two linked up for "Baby Sitter" off DaBaby's debut, Baby on Baby, "Raw Sh*t" along with the rest of the Migos off Baby's sophomore album, Kirk, and "Pink Toes" along with Gunna off Quality Control's lengthy compilation album, Quality Control: Control The Streets Vol. 2.