His single "Bop" is still storming airwaves and his Billion Dollar Baby-Interscope No. 1 album KIRK is still a hit worldwide, but DaBaby believes it's time to drop some new heat. The 28-year-old rapper's 2019 was a year that catapulted his career into the stratosphere, and it's assumed that he's carefully mapping out how to maintain, and supersede, that success in 2020.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

On Tuesday (January 21), DaBaby hopped on Instagram to give fans a taste of what he's been working on. The rapper shared a video of himself in a car as he played a new song while giving a sneak preview as to what he has in the vault. "I got my check up for real / I think I need a check up I'm here / Out in Beverly Hills Uncle Phil / Rockin' Js with a fade b*tch I will / See that look on my face I'm for real / I like when my b*tch tell me I'm pretty," he raps over a booming beat.

There were plenty of requests for DaBaby to drop the new track ASAP, but we'll just have to wait and see what he has in store. He recently shared on Twitter than in 2020 he'd like to collaborate with Lizzo, NBA YoungBoy, Meek Mill, Drake, Young Thug, and Roddy Ricch. Check out a snippet of DaBaby's track and let us know if you're ready for him to release new music.