It looks like DaBaby is getting ready to drop some new music soon. While on the red carpet at the Grammy's last night, the Charlotte sensation caught up with Billboard and was asked a few things abut what he’s got in stored for us.

When asked about carrying the momentum from last year into 2020, DaBaby said he’s already done with new music and just needs to put it out and present it. He said he’s just getting started and now it’s really time to “ball.” “2019 that was play time, that was the layup line. It’s time to ball now” DaBaby says confidently into the camera.

DaBaby then talked about his upcoming music, saying it's coming “asap.” After joking that he wanted to “leak his whole album,” due to the excitement, DaBaby said that their camp was letting Stunna4Vegas have his shine & time coming off the release of Rich Youngin' but that he’s coming right after that.

“Stunna4Vegas from Billionaire Dollar Entertainment. He just dropped this past week. We had to let him have his season, and I'm right behind him, Boom! Right behind him,” he reiterated.

Lastly, before leaving to go into the venue, DaBaby was asked about the rumored Drake collab, saying that he’s waiting on Drizzy to link up. He says they already planned to do it, but are wanting to have it happen organically rather than just rushing it.

“Whenever Drizzy ready I'm ready. We already chopped it up and spoke. We gon’ let it happen naturally. Organically that's what it's all about,” he says before answering that the sound of their hit would be that of a “billboard.”

Watch the short, 2-minute interview with DaBaby (below).