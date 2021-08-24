Some fans may have abandoned DaBaby following his homophobic rant and subsequent apologies, but Rolling Loud is standing by his side. It was just last month when DaBaby took to the festival's Miami stage and puzzled fans with his remarks, and the scandal that unfolded would result in the North Carolina rapper being axed from summer festival stages. He recently made an appearance at Summer Jam where he addressed the controversy and his critics.

“[Hot 97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash,” DaBaby said while on stage.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago," the rapper continued. "And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world, and still allow me to come out here on this stage and utilize they platform to help the world move forward."

After calling his critics "crybabies," DaBaby's fans applauded his explanation and after dropping his "Whole Lotta Money (Freestyle)," Rolling Loud's official Instagram account showed their support by reposting the clip. DaBaby caught wind and added, "@RollingLoud said Baby aint goin nowhere." This has caused another stir and has catapulted DaBaby's comments back into the limelight. Check it out below.



Instagram