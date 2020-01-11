Earlier this week, Stunna 4 Vegas revealed that his new project, Rich Youngin, will be dropping on January 17. He made this announcement with the help of DaBaby, who is the founder of the label Stunna is signed to, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. So far, Stunna has been the only artist that DaBaby has been pushing through his imprint. The two have collaborated on a handful of tracks together that could be found on their respective projects. Stunna just served as the opener on DaBaby's "KIRK Tour". Overall, they seem to have a strong and fruitful partnership.

DaBaby went as far as to star in trailers for Rich Youngin to promote his signee's work. So far, two trailers have been shared on DaBaby and Stunna's Instagram pages. They both show the rappers exercising their acting chops in short comedic sketches. The first trailer features Stunna using one of the twelve bathrooms in DaBaby's crib, being forced to profusely spray air freshener and use $100 bills as toilet paper. The most recent trailer follows a stingy DaBaby going sneaker shopping with his girl, but after refusing to pay $17 to buy her a pair of shoes, Stunna ends up pampering and stealing her.

While you await the 17th, check out Stunna's single, "Up The Smoke", featuring Offset.