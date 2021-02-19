DaBaby Spazzes Over SpotemGottem's "Beatbox" Remix

Well, that didn't take long. Charlotte rapper DaBaby is inarguably one of the hottest artists in the entire world, morphing into Billboard Baby before our very eyes. These days, he can drop anything and it'll hit the charts. With that said, the much-discussed celebrity loves to remind his fans that he's one of the best rappers alive, coming through this week with a fiery freestyle over SpotemGottem's viral hit "Beatbox".

Sparking the Junebug Challenge, SpotemGottem's "Beatbox" is one of the most popular songs on the internet right now. We've seen countless remixes pop up from artists like Calboy and Lil Eazzyy, but DaBaby's got the most attention by far. After he posted a preview of the remix on Instagram, his rendition went viral with tons of people reacting favorably. Even Lil Baby was impressed with his peer's flows, commenting, "I'm saying that's how you feel this morning?? Who pissed you off."

If you liked what you heard on Thursday, you can officially enjoy the full version of the song, which was just uploaded to DaBaby's YouTube page alongside a clever video, in which he references T.I. (and his use of excessively long words), JoJo Siwa, and more. For much of the video, Baby is chilling in his mansion, living out his lyrics, and showing off his 2021 Maybach SUV.

Watch it below.

Quotable Lyrics:

F*ck it, kill him on IG Live, let the whole world see the n***a die

Yeah, shout-out to SpotEm, we got 'em

Even though he a rapper, he shot him

I get this big pretty-ass smile from my mama

Get this motherf*ckin' voice from my daddy

I learned how to pimp on them hoes from my uncle

Let her suck on my toes 'cause I'm nasty