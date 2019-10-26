Earlier this week, DaBaby posted a video to Instagram documenting his fender bender. He bumped a woman's car, but she let it slide after realizing who exactly was responsible. She had actually been listening to DaBaby at the time of the collision, so she had no interest in chastising the man who provided her with so many "VIBEZ."

It turns out that this car accident wasn't the only time DaBaby hit a fan's rear-end this week. During one of his performances, he called a woman on stage to mess around. He first jumped in her arms and wrapped his legs around her waist, while his signature tag, "That ain't DaBaby, that's my baby," fittingly played in the background. After this, the woman starts crawling back into the crowd before DaBaby stops her for one more thing. "Can I smack you?" he earnestly asks. She nods her head, but DaBaby, the king of consent (and fearer of lawsuits), insists that he "[needs] a verbal 'yes'" before proceeding. Once she confirms, the Charlotte rapper winds up and smacks the shaking cakes to much applause. Based on this incident, Dababy shows seem to be a wild experience.

