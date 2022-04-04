DaBaby is no stranger to controversy, and he's back in the news again for urging the crowd to pull their boobs out during his performance this past weekend.

While on stage at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, the "Suge" rapper stopped mid-set and made a tasteless request to the audience.

“I don’t discriminate," he said, according to Variety. "Pull your titties out if you love DaBaby.”

He repeated this phrase at least three times, and with the exception of a few excited women in the front row, the crowd was silent.

Although he was mostly ignored, the women in the crowd seemingly took offense to the inappropriate request.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Comments of this nature from DaBaby are not uncommon. Last year he was slammed by the public for homophobic comments he made during his set at Rolling Loud.

"[If] you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put a cellphone light in the air," he exclaimed.

"Ladies, if your p*ssy smell like water, put a cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put a cellphone light in the air," he continued.

This commentary alone caused other big-name festivals he was set to play at cut him from their lineups and partnerships he had with brands like boohooMan fall through. The rapper also continuously switched his stance on the situation-he went from being apologetic one day to defending his actions the next, which did not help his case.

As for now, it seems as though the rapper hasn't quite learned his lesson from the 2021 Rolling Loud incident.

