We're well aware that Valentine's Day 2021 is a thing of the past, but people are still sharing about their exciting weekends on social media. We've posted about celebrities who went all out for their significant others for Valentine's Day as they were seen renting aquariums, covering hotel rooms in roses, and taking luxury family vacations. The "it must be nice" lifestyle was on full display as partners catered to one another with lavish gifts, but DaBaby shared that he spent the day with his mini-me: his daughter Serenity Kirk.

The proud papa posted a video to Instagram where he is heard rapping about preparing a special surprise for his baby girl. "My baby woke up yesterday morning and walked in on me & @iamdjkid pulling a all nighter recording in the studio," the rapper wrote in the caption. "She climbed on my lap in front of the mic & I made this song on da spot."

"@gemini.one1 caught me setting up her Valentine’s Day surprise at 5 am in between making these hits I got on the way," DaBaby added. "Daddy love you twin." Serenity's Valentine's Day not only came with its own rap, but she also received oversized balloons, multiple teddy bears, dozens of roses, and more candy than she knows what to do with. Check out DaBaby spoiling his daughter below.