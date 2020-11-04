DaBaby is publicly coping with the tragic death of his brother.

Glen Johnson, the rapper's older brother, passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head this week. We're sending our deepest and sincerest condolences to DaBaby's family, who is dealing with yet another loss following the death of the artist's father, who died last year.

On "INTRO", DaBaby spoke about his family, explaining how he found out about his father's passing and also touching on his brother's mental health.

"My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family," says DaBaby on the song. "Like I won't give up all I got to see you happy, n***a."

This morning, Baby urged his fans to reach out to their family members and friends, sharing a video message on Instagram Stories.

"Good morning, check on your people," said the rapper, clearly shaken up over the news of his brother's passing. "Somebody probably wants you to call them and say, 'wassup, are you straight?' Do that."

It was revealed yesterday that Glen Johnson had taken his own life, reportedly uploading a video of him in distress, holding a firearm. As DaBaby suggested, reach out to somebody you love today. You may not know what they're going through.