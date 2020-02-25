DaBaby experienced quite the career surge in 2019, releasing two albums and becoming one of the most popular rappers in the entire world. With fame though, comes a ton of legal threats. Inviting model Marjorie Guaracho to star in his "VIBEZ" music video, all was good and well until Guaracho threatened to take legal action against his record label, claiming they stole her performance and made it look like she "endorses pornography." For reference, Guaracho appears for less than 2 seconds in the video and she reportedly signed a release, was made aware of the video's concept, and was paid $100 for being a background dancer. After DaBaby launched his own lawsuit against her, things are officially settled after they handled things outside of court.



As reported by The Blast, North Carolina rapper DaBaby has reached a settlement with Marjorie Guaracho. A judge has yet to sign off on the settlement, which reads:

"The essence of the settlement is that the Plaintiffs have full and complete rights with respect to Plaintiff’s image and likeness in connection with the video entitled 'Vibez'. One of the conditions to the settlement is the entry of an order confirming the settlement, acknowledging the Plaintiffs possess all of the Defendant’s rights with respect to the Video."

Watch the video below.