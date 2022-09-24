DaBaby Self-Directs Himself In The "SOCKS" Music Video: Watch

DaBaby delivered his surprise Baby On Baby 2 album yesterday (September 23), loaded with wild surprises for listeners. From a claim that he was "f*ckin' on Megan Thee Stallion" on "BOOGEYMAN" to sampling the 9/11 audio from a shooting altercation he was in earlier this year on "SOCKS," the North Carolina-based artist has proven that he's still the same old Jonathan Kirk, despite all the fame and fortune he's amassed.

On the latter track – produced by JetsonMade, Pooh Beatz, and Los – the 30-year-old directed himself in the accompanying music video, switching between playing the role of a newly married man who's arrested after catching his wife in an act of infidelity.

"I do everything way better than you / Bitch ass n*ggas, I ain’t caring what you do," Baby raps, as braggadocious as ever. "Bitch ass n*gga, I ain’t scary Imma shoot / Bitch get missing, I ain’t caring if she cute / Nah for real, probably keep it too real / Ain’t no secret can’t keep my lil chill / N*ggas gone eat d*ck just to keep that lil deal / Lost 20 million for keeping it real."

Check out the visual for "SOCKS" above and stream the song on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Getting into it with one shoe on

Hitting that hoe with my socks

Popping shit how I pop it, uh

Riding around with that glock, yeah

Talking shit like my mama

Ready to hit like my pops

Come f*ck around with me, f*ck around with me, you gone f*ck around and get shot