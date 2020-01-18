DaBaby has been struggling to stay out of trouble. He's been arrested for two separate incidents in the past month-span and now he may be caught in hot water again. On Saturday (Jan. 18), TMZ shared security camera footage that reportedly shows DaBaby roughing up a hotel worker.

While the clip is pretty grainy, the Charlotte rapper can be seen following a male worker into the lobby of a Beverly Hills hotel on December 19. Once they enter, DaBaby grabs the worker and throws him into a wall to have him fall into a chair. He then looms over the victim, sticking his finger in his face while presumably giving him some sort of warning or teaching him some sort of lesson. According to TMZ, this footage captures the aftermath of the hotel worker following DaBaby out of the hotel in an attempt to get a photo with the buzzing artist. Sources say DaBaby turned down the guy's request, which may have incited a rude comment that led DaBaby to retaliate. However, we'll have to wait to hear more details about this incident. DaBaby and crew apparently left the hotel without further incident. Cops were not called at the time and there has been no report of pressed charges.

In a statement released to TMZ, DaBaby's attorney, Michael Heiskell, said: "Any actions taken by DaBaby were likely in self defense based upon his recall of the events and until the video is thoroughly reviewed we have no further comment at this time."

DaBaby is currently being threatened with lawsuits by a party promoter he and his crew beat up in Miami earlier this month.