The chair Dababy used in the studio to cook up his last record may still be warm, but the talented rapper is already releasing a new project. In an interview with Charlie Sloth on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio, he announced his newest album, currently being called Kirk, will be dropping in just a few weeks. “Exclusive for Charlie...three to four weeks. On God Charlie, three to four weeks,” he told Sloth when asked about the project’s release date.

Dababy realized he was giving away too much and stopped himself saying “See I’m done. I can’t talk about it, I’m going too far.” Luckily for us, he did reveal one more detail. “I got a song with all three members of the Migos,” he gave Sloth, “I got something with Chance The Rapper and somebody else on the song.”

XXL is reporting that the rapper also revealed to a German hip-hop channel, 16BARS, that Kirk will be dropping on September 4th. As for the validity of either timeframe, we’ll have to wait to see. Currently, Dababy’s label has yet to comment on a potential release date. Check out the clip from Beats 1 below to hear it straight from the man himself.