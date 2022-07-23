Earlier this week, DaBaby's artist Stunna 4 Vegas confirmed that his label head brought home $350K for lending his talents to Dua Lipa's "Levitating" remix. During his appearance on the Full Send Podcast, the "Babysitter" hitmaker doubled down on those reports, also dishing about how much he gets paid to appear at clubs all across the country.

Around the 31:30 mark of the episode, the 30-year-old said, "Oh man, it varies, you know. Sometimes I get 200K." At the same time, he clarified that he's not just there to turn up, and actually has to work and perform during his appearances too.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I don't overplay it though," he continued. "If they're giving you that type of bag that means it's love. It means you've got that type of draw in that club."

Back in the day, DaBaby would bring home approximately $15K from his club appearances – far less than he made at concerts at the time – but nowadays, the money is coming in for him frequently and abundantly.

When discussing his work with Dua, the North Carolina native explained, "I think it was three-even [$300K]. … I think it was 300 to be fair, I don’t wanna throw no extra grease in the pan. It was at least three, though. It might have been $350K."





Later in the same interview, DaBaby revealed that the controversy enveloping him following his homophobic rant at last year's Rolling Loud Miami caused his deal with Burger King to collapse.

"They had my name on the box and everything. It was the Jonathan Kirk meal," he shared, also mentioning an unseen commercial that was shot for the collaboration

Check out DaBaby's full appearance on the Full Send Podcast below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]