The woman claiming to be the victim of DaBaby's recent attack that was caught on camera is not the person he actually hit, according to the rapper himself. Over the weekend, footage of what appeared to be DaBaby slapping a woman across the face after she hit him with her phone surfaced on the Internet. The altercation took place in the crowd of his after party at the Whiskey North in Tampa, Florida on Saturday evening. DaBaby went on to apologize and offered to fly the fan out to meet him so that they could talk face-to-face. However, he does not regret his response to the situation, maintaining that his fans need to respect his personal space. He's gone on to joke about the altercation on social media, which the alleged victim, Tyronesha Laws, was not happy about. However, TMZ reports that DaBaby's attorney, Drew Findling, has denied that Tyronesha is the woman DaBaby attacked in the first place.

Tyronesha came forward as the person who was struck by DaBaby, revealing that a young lady next to her in the crowd at the concert was the one who whipped her phone out and flashed her flashlight in DaBaby's face. Tyronesha claimed that she just got caught in the crosshairs of DaBaby's retaliation, but enhanced video footage of the incident shows that DaBaby definitely smacked the person holding the flashlit phone, not someone in her vicinity. Findling revealed that multiple people have contacted his law firm claiming to be the victim, but they have not established the real identity of the victim as of yet.