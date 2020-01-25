Broccoli City Fest isn't like other music festivals. Located at Washington, DC's RFK Stadium, it doesn't only seek to provide a musical experience, but a communal one. The festival is organized by Broccoli City, a project that is dedicated to "mobilizing and educating urban millennials through social impact campaigns and major events." There are opportunities to learn about and get involved with sustainability initiatives on site, while also getting the chance to see a selection of today's hottest artists. Community ties are also built through supporting local vendors at the pop-up marketplace.

This year, Broccoli City Fest will be headlined by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion - three rappers who were 2019 MVPs and are shaping up to be just as impactful in 2020. The lineup doesn't solely consist of hip hop acts, though. Tastes of R&B are provided by Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye. Burna Boy, Doja Cat and IDK are sure to bring exhilarating sets. Soulection is curating a mini-lineup that features the likes of Andre Power, Esta and Sasha Marie. If you're not sold already, the festival poster teases that more special guests will be announced.

Broccoli City Fest will take place on May 7-9. General admission and VIP passes are now available.