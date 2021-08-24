mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby Responds To Controversy On "Whole Lotta Money"

Mitch Findlay
August 24, 2021 12:13
Image via YouTubeImage via YouTube
Image via YouTube

DaBaby returns with a defiant attitude on his new freestyle "Whole Lotta Money."


DaBaby has had an interesting month, to say the least. By now, it's widely known that he faced backlash following a now-infamous Rolling Loud rant, which ultimately led to him being dropped from a variety of festivals. And while he did issue an apology, DaBaby has remained defiant for the most part, an attitude that continues to carry forward in his music.

Case in point, DaBaby has come through with a brand new freestyle, simply titled "Whole Lotta Money." Arriving alongside some visuals, DaBaby wastes little time in poking fun at his current situation, referring to himself as "DaBaby's canceled ass" in the opening credits. He proceeds to spit a lengthy verse, addressing his detractors and making it clear that he remains unfazed in the face of the ongoing criticism. "Broke ass n***a, too bad I'm already having, too bad I own all my cars and my masters," he raps. "Too bad I already made my investments, cry me a river I'm over here laughing."

If you're curious about seeing how DaBaby intends on moving forward, look no further than "Whole Lotta Money." Share your thoughts below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Broke ass n***a, too bad I'm already having,
Too bad I own all my cars and my masters
Too bad I already made my investments,
Cry me a river I'm over here laughing

