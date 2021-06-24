A reposted message on Instagram has the public speculating once again. We've previously reported on the ongoing news regarding Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby as things became tense in recent weeks. Megan and DaBaby were longtime friends and collaborators who have worked together on several singles, but when his feature on Lanez's "SKAT" was revealed, she quietly unfollowed him on social media.

What unraveled was a brief online back and forth that eventually involved Megan's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine who defended his lady, and after DaBaby returned the "unfollow" favor, everyone's fanbases have been discussing the drama on social media.

Recently, Lanez reignited conversations when he mysteriously tweeted about "disloyalty," and it looks as if DaBaby is adding fuel to the fire with a social media post of his own. Earlier today (June 24), the North Carolina rapper reshared a post by Philthy Rich that was uploaded to Cam Capone News's Instagram page. The message was about reconnecting with people who have done you dirty.

"Never re-friend a person that has tried to destroy your character,your money [moneybag emoji], or your relationships [handshake emoji]! A snake [snake emoji] only sheds its skin to become a bigger snake.. [one hundred emojis]," the post reads. DaBaby added, "DIE SLOW [crying laughing emoji]," above the post.

Of course, people believe DaBaby is sending a subliminal shot, but we'll never know for sure unless he decides to tell the world. Check it out below.