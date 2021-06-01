According to a pair of reports from Local 10 News and Page Six, DaBaby and several others have been detained following a shooting last night -- Monday, May 31st -- at South Beach in Miami.

The street shootout left two injured, with one having been shot in the leg and another in the shoulder. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez confirmed that one victim has been released from the hospital while the other remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Page Six's sources state that DaBaby and his entourage were traveling in a group of six SUVs, only to take issue with a group of people driving beside them. Apparently, words were exchanged and a fight swiftly broke out, ultimately leading to the shooting taking place. Witnesses quickly called 911 upon hearing the distinctive sound of gunfire, which occurred at around 11:30 PM. Immediately after the gunfire ceased, police were able to take several men into custody.

Rodriguez has confirmed that DaBaby is among the "several possible subjects" detained, with Page Six claiming that between ten to twelve members of the rapper's entourage have also been taken into police custody. At this moment DaBaby's team has yet to acknowledge the rapper's possible involvement, nor has his label Interscope Records.

This is not the first time that DaBaby has previously faced legal trouble. On Christmas Eve of 2019, DaBaby was taken into police custody for allegedly resisting arrest, an encounter he secretly filmed; he later put the police on blast, deeming the arrest "sloppy" and maintaining his innocence throughout the process. Shortly afterward in January of 2020, DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hills after police found a handgun in his car.

Be sure to stay tuned for future updates on this situation as it develops.

