It seems DaBaby’s love luck is running thin these past few weeks. After he tried to kiss a fan last month and was curved in the process, history repeated for the Charlotte rapper last night.

In a video published by NoJumper, DaBaby is seen surrounded by fans in his limousine. He has his head out the window, giving out a peace sign to fans and onlookers, and tries to kiss a fan’s forehead who was right in front of him. The girl instead moves away and leaves DaBaby hanging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Jumper ð (@nojumper)

Fans were quick to react to the incident on Instagram. Some clowned him for even trying, while others criticized his actions and questioned the consequences. One user wrote “Dababy finna catch Dacase” and another wrote “Bro gotta stop that is not a good look for his career”.

The last time DaBaby was curved by a fan was outside of a hotel, where he tried to grab a fan by the face and kiss her, only for her to move away. DaBaby denied trying to kiss fans shortly after the incident went viral.

DaBaby also recently caught fire for asking women to undress themselves at a concert in Las Vegas and is currently beefing with DaniLeigh, mother of his child. Recently, DaBaby was seen unwinding in Lagos with Nigerian singer Davido on his Instagram page.

Whether DaBaby is really trying to kiss his fans or not is still debated. Nevertheless, the fact that this is the second time in a month this has happened doesn’t bode well for DaBaby’s online presence, whether fans are throwing memes or condemnations his way.