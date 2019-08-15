On Tuesday, Quality Control dropped the video for Lil Baby & DaBaby's track, "Baby", off of the compilation album Quality Control: Control The Streets Vol. 2. DaBaby has been trying to promote the video on his Instagram page by sharing clips, but Instagram is stopping his bag. This morning, DaBaby posted a clip again with the caption, "Tell @Instagram quit deleting my MF Promo. #BABY OUT NOW bitch ass n***. YOUTUBE IT."

Perhaps DaBaby's content was getting flagged because he was posting snippets of the bloody scene where he gets tortured with a chainsaw by mafia men. If that was the case, then the video was surely gonna alert the Instagram authorities due to having violated their community guidelines. It is stipulated in their guidelines that: "Because so many different people and age groups use Instagram, we may remove videos of intense, graphic violence to make sure Instagram stays appropriate for everyone."

It appears DaBaby has now opted to tease another part of the video, because his less gruesome post calling out Instagram has not been removed in the past five hours. DaBaby is on a run to the top right now and he will not tolerate anything or anyone getting in his way, especially not Instagram.

Watch the cinematic music video and support DaBaby (and Lil Baby). Quality Control: Control The Streets Vol. 2 is out at midnight.