This morning, many awoke to see that a video was circulating of yet another instance of DaBaby being violent, but this time, it was towards a woman. The footage showed DaBaby passing through an afterparty crowd at Tampa, Florida nightclub Whiskey North, when he was hit in the face by a woman's phone who was recording him with flash. The Charlotte rapper turned around and quickly retaliated by slapping her. Now, DaBaby has awoken and offered an apology for the incident that is drawing serious backlash.

Before going to sleep, DaBaby was insistent on having the woman identified and obtaining an alternate angle of the altercation in order for his lawyer to get "active." However, now that some time has passed, he appears to be more remorseful. In a series of Instagram Stories shot in his bed, DaBaby provided his side of the story, apologizing for what he did while explaining his aggressive reaction.

He started his apology by shining a phone light on the camera lens of the other phone he was recording his IG Stories on, seemingly in an attempt to prove a point about its blinding capacity or the irritation it can cause. “I do sincerely apologize,” he said. “I do. I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on their phone... But you know, keep in mind, I couldn’t see you because you got the flash this close to me. Which is OK, it’s no problem... But fans—how many people know how to zoom in? Just zoom in instead of popping me in the motherfuckin’ eye with the phone. But I do apologize that there was a female on the other end... I think by this time, you know it’s a well known fact that male or female, I would’ve responded the same exact way.”

He requested for fans to treat him with the same respect that he instructs his security to treat them with. The major takeaway from this event that he imparted was: "Move gracefully." He ended by inviting the woman he slapped to be "flewed out" to meet him in person, so they can have an "adult conversation" and he can apologize face-to-face.