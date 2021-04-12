This is the longest stretch that DaBaby has gone in recent years without releasing any new music. The Charlotte-bred rapper is seemingly taking some time to build his Billion Dollar Baby empire, announcing a job fair in the coming weeks to recruit new members for his team. As he gets everything settled on the business side of things, DaBaby is clearly itching to release some new content, showing off one of his latest records on Instagram.

"I’m sittin on TOO much fye," said the rapper in his caption before pointing out how long it's been since he's dropped. The song he previewed sounds like it was produced by somebody in Bikini Bottom, most likely SpongeBob SquarePants himself. Taking sounds from the animated show's theme, DaBaby appears to be going nautical with his upcoming drop.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a few days, we will have gone a full year without a full-length album release from DaBaby. Of course, just a few months ago, Baby released My Brother's Keeper as an EP. Still, fans have become accustomed to regular album releases from the "Suge" superstar, who built a fanbase with consistent drops.

It definitely looks like DaBaby has been cooking up. Listen to his latest preview below and let us know what you're expecting from his new album.