It's been radio silence from Nicki Minaj following what was an explosive few weeks for the Queen rapper. She went off on Joe Budden for not supporting her career and called out Charlamagne Tha God for the same. After adding DJ Akademiks to that list, the social media star snapped back with accusations of threats and a barrage of insults. Nicki then announced her retirement from music and after consoling her millions of devastated Barbz, the rapper has remained quiet.

Nicki's recent run-ins have made her a target of scrutiny, but not everyone is jumping on the hate train. She showed up on DaBaby's sophomore release KIRK, and according to the North Carolina spitter, he doesn't have a negative thing to say about the Queens emcee. "When I establish relationships, you know, I like to build on 'em, especially when I feel like they can go somewhere and it was established genuinely," DaBaby shared with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club.

"The one with Nicki Minaj, genuinely. No matter what people say about her, when it comes to me, I don't got nothin' bad to say about her," he continued. "The way she coordinated with me once we did the song. The way she reached out [when] she did the 'Suge' freestyle. The way she reached out afterwards and was like, 'Let's work.' Sent [her the song] she sent it right back. Coordinated with me, 'What you think?' Hit me back a week later. 'I'm talkin' with my husband, I'm thinkin' 'bout changing this part. He said don't change that sh*t. What you think?' You get what I'm sayin'? That's Nicki Minaj asking me what I think about her verse? Don't change sh*t! Let's go! Just dope man. Genuine relationships. Megan Thee Stallion. Genuine relationships." Check out their KIRK collaboration "iPhone" below.