He may have previously received backlash for not giving money to kids selling candy, but in a more recent interaction, DaBaby has had a change of heart. The rapper has been laying relatively in the months following his Rolling Loud controversy, but that does not mean that he has been silent. We have received a few releases from the North Carolina icon and while his homophobia scandal was a setback, DaBaby is hoping it is a minor one.

He has had people like Rick Ross and 50 Cent send encouraging words his way, and it looks as if DaBaby is paying those positive vibes forward with a good deed that left one kid a couple of hundred dollars richer.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

Someone shared a brief snippet of an interaction that occurred at a gas station and explained the exchange in another post. Over the video, the person wrote, "He just gave my boy $100 [red heart emojis] @dababy."

In the other post, the person wrote, "He asked him if he could go in there and pay for his gas and he would give him $100." That wasn't the only money DaBaby gave the boy. "He handed him $300 and told him to put $100 on the tank and keep the rest [clap emoji] on top of the $100 he already gave him [crying laughing emoji]."

DaBaby loves the kids. Check it out below.