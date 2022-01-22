It's been a slightly rough season for DaBaby but the rapper is remaining focused. Things have continued to unravel for the chart-topping artist since his online blowout with ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh. The world witnessed the fallout in real-time as they aired out their dirty laundry, but the pair are forever tied as co-parents of their infant daughter.

Amid the spat, there was news that DaBaby was pelted with items while performing at Rolling Loud and more recently, the rapper received heavy criticism over his new release, "Sneaky Leak Anthem."



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

DaBaby has been taking it all in stride, and earlier today (January 21), he reappeared on social media as he shared a few family photos of him with his kids, including his daughter with DaniLeigh. The singer recently shared that both she and her baby came down with COVID-19 but these look to be from the holidays as the Grinch made an appearance.

In the caption to his family photo dump, DaBaby shared that he's focused on being a great father.

"Stop letting the bullsh*t distract me from my blessings & looked up at this legacy of mines. [heart eyes smiling emoji]," he wrote. "My girls gone stand on what we represent forever.[anchor emoji] The world ain’t ready for em! #CertifiedPrincessMaker[sparkling heart emoji] If I could start over I wouldn’t change sh*t ! Daddy on whatever y’all on! [flexing arm emoji] #KIRK[fingers crossed emoji]."

Check it out below.