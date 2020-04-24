DaBaby is definitely an artist of rapid acceleration when it comes to releasing music. The man has already dropped three studio albums in the span of just over a year, and according to his recent statements, he has no plans of stopping anytime soon. Following the release of Baby on Baby in March of 2019 and KIRK in September of the same year, DaBaby came through with his latest body of work, Blame It On Baby, last Friday (April 17th). The album has received a mix response, with many fans resenting his refusal to switch up his flow. Despite some of the negative reception, the project has still been doing exceptionally well otherwise, projected to move between 130,000 and 150,000 equivalent album units and set to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album even garnered over 25 million streams on Spotify in the first 30 minutes of its release.

On Friday, DaBaby virtually sat down with Ebro Darden for an interview on Apple Music to discuss Blame It On Baby. At one point, Ebro begins outlining the timeline of his previous album drops, to which DaBaby asks him, "You asking if I’m gonna drop another album?"

"That's where I was going," Ebro tells him, to which DaBaby responds, "Damn right. Definitely, definitely." Ebro then asks him to confirm that we'll be getting another album from him later this same year. "For sure. I can’t not do that," DaBaby insists. "I gotta put out more." Check out the full interview below, where DaBaby discusses working with Future, Roddy Ricch, and Ashanti on the album, his relationship to his fans, and more: