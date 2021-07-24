No matter how successful a festival is, they must comply with local bylaws pertaining to sound. Unfortunately, there's plenty of places in the world where loud music can't continue after 11 p.m. and for festivals, that could mean that fans receive shorter sets than their money's worth. However, few artists actually make sure that their fans are getting what they paid for.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Fans of DaBaby were treated to a high-energy performance this week but unfortunately, he nearly didn't have enough to wrap up his set. The rapper was on the stage when he was told he was running out of time. "So, they just said we got 8 minutes left or anything after 12 o'clock, that's $10,000," the rapper told the crowd. However, he decided that he wasn't going to pull the plug on the show just yet.

"So if I pay the $10,000 out my pocket, I could get 'em the full show?" the rapper asked the promoters who were on the side of the stage as the crowd erupted in cheer.

"Y'all mothafuckas thought you were paying to see me. I'm 'bout to pay to see y'all," the rapper said before asking the audience whether any of them paid that much to attend the concert. "Okay, then. On the count of three, let me hear you say, 'Thank you, Baby,'" he prompted the crowd.

